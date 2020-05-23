1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Car rental pioneer files for bankruptcy as global travel halted

This Hertz in Paramus, N.J., closed for the pandemic. Photo: Ted Shaffrey/AP

Hertz — which was was heavily indebted, but with its stock at a two-year high before the pandemic — filed for bankruptcy last night after global travel halted.

Why now: The Florida giant's nearly 700,000 vehicles have been largely idled.

Most of the pandemic-era bankruptcies — J. Crew, Nieman Marcus, J.C. Penney and Pier 1 — were for companies that were already on the brink, and the pandemic pushed them over.

  • Hertz generates a huge percentage of its revenue from rentals at airports, where traveler traffic has fallen dramatically.

318,000 people went through TSA checkpoints on Thursday, heading into Memorial Day weekend.

  • Last year, that number was nearly 2.7 million.

What to watch: Creditors could push for Hertz to liquidate part of its fleet, resulting in falling prices for used cars.

Remember: Bankruptcy doesn’t necessarily mean the companies disappear. Pier 1 is liquidating, but the others could stick around.

Hertz files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

A car rental area at Miami International Airport. Photo: Kike Calvo/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Hertz, one of the largest rental car companies in the world, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday evening, the company announced in a press release.

The big picture: This is the latest in a string of major retail bankruptcies this month, all emerging in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 5,260,624 — Total deaths: 339,627 — Total recoveries — 2,084,136Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,608,298 — Total deaths: 96,283 — Total recoveries: 350,135 — Total tested: 13,398,624Map.
  3. Public health: There is "little evidence" coronavirus is under control in most states, new report finds Muslim health care workers balance Ramadan fasting with battling coronavirus.
  4. States: D.C. and its suburbs have some of the worst coronavirus rates in the U.S. Daily deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March States see record unemployment.
  5. World: Coronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries.
  6. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  7. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Some countries are hardly testing for COVID-19 at all

Data: IRC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Coronavirus testing is barely scratching the surface in much of the developing world.

By the numbers: Americans are more than 200 times as likely to have been tested as people in countries like Nigeria and Somalia, according to data compiled by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

