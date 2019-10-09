The alleged shooter who killed 2 people outside a synagogue in Halle, Germany, on Wednesday morning used the platform Twitch to livestream the attack, Amazon confirmed to CNBC.

The big picture: Twitch was designed for video gamers to livestream their activity while chatting with an audience. Livestream services like Twitch and Facebook have had to grapple with several mass shootings worldwide that have been broadcast by perpetrators to amplify the evil acts. In March, a massacre at a mosque in New Zealand was circulated on Facebook.