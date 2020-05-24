14 mins ago - World

Over 100 coronavirus cases in Germany tied to single day of church services

Restaurant owner in Frankfurt hangs up sign denoting maximum occupancy of 18 people. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

At least 107 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been traced back to people who attended Sunday services at a church in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 10, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The mini outbreak illustrates how the virus can spread in large groups even with churchgoers observing social distancing and taking extra hygiene precautions.

  • German churches were permitted to reopen in early May, but services at the Evangelical Christian Baptist Congregation where the outbreak has been traced to will be canceled for the foreseeable future.
  • “This situation shows how important it is—especially during loosening of restrictions, which is now possible again—that we remain vigilant and do not become careless,” Kai Klose, the health minister for Hesse state, told the Journal. “The virus is still there and wants to spread.”

The big picture: President Trump on Friday declared places of worship in the U.S. to be "essential places that provide essential services" and threatened to override governors if they do not authorize houses of worship to reopen.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 5,370,893 — Total deaths: 343,617 — Total recoveries — 2,149,407Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:20 p.m. ET: 1,635,192 — Total deaths: 97,495 — Total recoveries: 361,239 — Total tested: 13,784,786Map.
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Beijing says U.S. should give up "wishful thinking" of changing China

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Artyom Ivanov\Tass via Getty Images.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that the U.S. should stop its "wishful thinking" of trying to change China, accusing the Trump administration of taking actions that are pushing the two nations toward a "new Cold War," Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: U.S.-China relations have grown increasingly sour during the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump and many of his Republican allies directly blame the Communist Party's cover-up in the early days of the Wuhan outbreak for allowing the virus to spread throughout the world.

Trump slams study that suggests earlier lockdown could have saved 36,000 lives

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump attacked estimates from a Columbia University study on Sunday that projected at least 36,000 American lives could have been saved if lockdowns and social distancing were imposed just one week earlier.

What he's saying: Trump told Full Measure, a show broadcast by Sinclair, "It's a disgrace what I watch from this fake news media and from some of these liberal institutions. Columbia is a liberal, disgraceful institution to write that because all the people that they cater to were months after me, they said we shouldn't close it."

