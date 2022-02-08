German official: Berlin "must give up its bilateral approach toward China"

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

German official: Berlin "must give up its bilateral approach toward China"

Zachary Basu

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photo: Mazen Mahdi/AFP via Getty Images

A top German lawmaker representing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party says the Chinese government's coercion of Lithuania has underscored the need to abandon Germany's bilateral approach to Beijing in favor of a unified European position.

Why it matters: China has been Germany's largest economic partner since 2015. As broader European attitudes toward Beijing have soured over its human rights abuses and unfair trade practices, Germany has faced calls to rethink the pro-engagement policies favored by former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Driving the news: Nils Schmid, the foreign-policy spokesman for the Social Democratic Party, spoke to Axios ahead of Scholz's meeting with President Biden on Monday, where U.S.-German coordination on China was one of several topics on the agenda.

  • Schmid had just returned from leading a cross-party delegation to Lithuania intended to "show solidarity" in the face of Beijing's pressure campaign, which escalated after the Baltic nation allowed Taiwan to open a trade office in Vilnius using its own name, rather than "Chinese Taipei."
  • The European Union launched legal action against China at the World Trade Organization last month, accusing Beijing of quietly barring all imports of Lithuanian goods and pressuring European companies to cut Lithuania out of their supply chains.

What they're saying: Schmid, noting how uncharacteristically swift the EU's lawsuit was, told Axios "it is vital to defend the integrity of the EU single market" and "stand up for smaller member states when they are bullied around by China."

  • "The EU is not always in all aspects a superpower, but when it comes to trade and the economy, it is a superpower. It's a regulatory superpower," he said.
  • In addition to the WTO complaint, Schmid pointed to the EU's development of an anti-coercion tool that will allow the bloc to push back against economic intimidation from China and other countries.

The big picture: Schmid said that nobody in Europe talks seriously about "decoupling" with China, given the extent to which the EU and Chinese economies are "intertwined."

  • The previous German government had pushed aggressively for a landmark EU investment agreement with China, but ratification was frozen after Beijing sanctioned European lawmakers over their criticism of its human rights abuses.
  • Schmid said the agreement had "shortcomings" related to forced labor and will never be ratified as long as the sanctions remain, but added: "The Scholz government is still, in principle, in favor of an agreement with China, as probably all European governments are."
  • He also cautioned European businesses against assuming that the Chinese market will continue to be as valuable to foreign investors as it has been over the past several decades, and said other Indo-Pacific and African countries could present better opportunities as the mood toward China continues to shift.

Go deeper

Russell Contreras
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Uncovering the Underground Railroad to Mexico

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

It's likely more enslaved Black people escaped to Mexico than originally thought, scholars say.

Why it matters: The story of the Underground Railroad to Mexico — loosely organized paths allowing enslaved Black people to escape bondage by fleeing south — exposes a neglected history about the Black experience in the Americas.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana GonzalezSara Fischer
28 mins ago - Economy & Business

Netflix's “The Power of the Dog” tops Oscar nominations list

Netflix, trailer

Netflix’s Western hit “Power of the Dog” racked up the most nominations for the 94th Academy Awards.

The big picture: Overall, streaming services — particularly Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon — dominated in all main acting and best picture categories.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Rumble SPAC spikes on Joe Rogan offer

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Vivian Zink/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

SPAC silliness hit a new high yesterday, in the form of a giant stock surge for the blank check company taking Rumble public.

Driving the news: Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski tweeted an offer to top podcaster Joe Rogan, offering him $100 million over four years to move his show to Rumble from Spotify.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow