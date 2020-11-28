Germany surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images
Germany officially topped 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
By the numbers: The country reported 20,819 confirmed cases and 371 deaths on Friday, per JHU.
The big picture: The milestone comes a month after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the country would lockdown under one of Europe's strictest measures.
- Earlier this week, Merkel and other German officials decided to extend the lockdown into December and add more restrictions in an attempt to bring the numbers down to below 50 per 100,000 residents each week, per AP.
- Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Saturday that country's lockdown could even extend to spring 2021 "if infections are not brought under control," Reuters writes.