Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Germany surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

Germany officially topped 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

By the numbers: The country reported 20,819 confirmed cases and 371 deaths on Friday, per JHU.

The big picture: The milestone comes a month after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the country would lockdown under one of Europe's strictest measures.

  • Earlier this week, Merkel and other German officials decided to extend the lockdown into December and add more restrictions in an attempt to bring the numbers down to below 50 per 100,000 residents each week, per AP.
  • Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Saturday that country's lockdown could even extend to spring 2021 "if infections are not brought under control," Reuters writes.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
7 hours ago - Health

Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings

Cars waiting in line at a COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County health officials announced a new three-week stay-at-home order on Friday, urging residents not to gather with people beyond their immediate household starting Monday.

The state of play: The new "safer-at-home" order comes as the county — the most populous in the U.S. — confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 COVID-19 cases, with a five-day average of 4,751 new cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: WHO: AstraZeneca vaccine must be evaluated on "more than a press release."
  2. Politics: Supreme Court backs religious groups on New York COVID restrictions.
  3. Economy: Safety nets to disappear in DecemberAmazon hires 1,400 workers a day throughout pandemic.
  4. Education: U.S. public school enrollment drops as pandemic persists — National standardized tests delayed until 2022.
  5. Cities: Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings.
  6. World: London police arrest dozens during anti-lockdown protests — Thailand, Philippines sign deal with AstraZeneca for vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tony Hsieh, longtime Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Tony Hsieh. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Tony Hsieh, the longtime ex-chief executive of Zappos, died on Friday after being injured in a house fire, his lawyer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 46.

The big picture: Hsieh was known for his unique approach to management, and following the 2008 recession his ongoing investment and efforts to revitalize the downtown Las Vegas area.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow