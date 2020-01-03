Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera sparred with "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade on Friday over the U.S. decision to target Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike.

What happened: After Rivera called into question the intelligence that led to the start of the Iraq War in 2003, Kilmeade pushed back, saying that he would "cheer on" the Soleimani strike because the Iranian general had killed and targeted hundreds of Americans.