Judge authorizes purge of 300,000 from Georgia voter rolls

A federal judge authorized Georgia officials to follow through with a plan Monday night to cancel approximately 300,o00 inactive voter registrations, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The big picture: Voter suppression has been a hot-button issue in Georgia in the wake of the 2018 gubernatorial race between Stacey Abrams (D) and now-Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Abrams has called Kemp an "architect of voter suppression" for attempting to purge voter rolls while serving as Georgia's secretary of state.