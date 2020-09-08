22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

1,000 Georgians voted twice in June primary

People vote in Atlanta during the 2018 midterms. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that 1,000 people in Georgia voted twice in the state's June 9 primary by voting in person after returning a mail-in ballot, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Why it matters: President Trump suggested that people should similarly vote twice during a visit to North Carolina last week to test the mail-in system, prompting a warning from the state's election board. Double-voting is a felony in Georgia, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The state of play: Georgia's attorney general and local prosecutors will decide whether to bring charges on a case-by-case basis, according to Raffensperger.

  • He said the double-votes didn’t change the outcome of any Georgia primary races.
  • About 1.15 million people cast absentee ballots during the June election.

What he's saying: "A double voter knows exactly what they’re doing, diluting the votes of each and every voter that follows the law," Raffensperger said.

  • "Those that make the choice to game the system are breaking the law. And as secretary of state, I will not tolerate it."

Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

