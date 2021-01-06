Obama: "John Lewis is surely smiling down on his beloved Georgia"

Former President Obama on Wednesday recalled the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and congratulated the Rev. Raphael Warnock on his election to the Senate.

What he's saying: "My friend John Lewis is surely smiling down on his beloved Georgia this morning, as people across the state carried forward the baton that he and so many passed down to them," Obama said in a statement.

"[L]ast night's showing, alongside President-elect Biden's November victory in Georgia is a testament to the power of the tireless and often unheralded work of grassroots organizing and the resilient, visionary leadership of Stacey Abrams," he continued.

"Georgia's first Black senator will make the chamber more reflective of our country as a whole and open the door for a Congress that can forego gridlock for gridlock's sake to focus instead on the many crises facing our nation."

"In recent years, our institutions, our democracy, and truth itself have been greatly tested by those who've chosen to prioritize personal gain or political ambition over our democratic principles."

"[I]n two weeks, we will inaugurate a new president. He will have a chance to work with a new Senate and House on the business of the American people."

The state of play: AP projected that Warnock has defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R). Democrat Jon Ossoff is currently leading in the race against former Sen. David Perdue (R), which is still too close to call.