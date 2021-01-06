Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Obama: "John Lewis is surely smiling down on his beloved Georgia"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Obama on Wednesday recalled the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and congratulated the Rev. Raphael Warnock on his election to the Senate.

What he's saying: "My friend John Lewis is surely smiling down on his beloved Georgia this morning, as people across the state carried forward the baton that he and so many passed down to them," Obama said in a statement.

  • "[L]ast night's showing, alongside President-elect Biden's November victory in Georgia is a testament to the power of the tireless and often unheralded work of grassroots organizing and the resilient, visionary leadership of Stacey Abrams," he continued.
  • "Georgia's first Black senator will make the chamber more reflective of our country as a whole and open the door for a Congress that can forego gridlock for gridlock's sake to focus instead on the many crises facing our nation."
  • "In recent years, our institutions, our democracy, and truth itself have been greatly tested by those who've chosen to prioritize personal gain or political ambition over our democratic principles."
  • "[I]n two weeks, we will inaugurate a new president. He will have a chance to work with a new Senate and House on the business of the American people."

The state of play: AP projected that Warnock has defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R). Democrat Jon Ossoff is currently leading in the race against former Sen. David Perdue (R), which is still too close to call.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer declares Democratic majority in the Senate

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared on Wednesday that Democrats have gained control of the Senate, calling it a "brand new day" in Washington.

The state of play: The AP projected that Rev. Raphael Warnock has defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R). Democrat Jon Ossoff is currently leading in the race against former Sen. David Perdue (R), but the contest is still too close to call.

Ursula Perano
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrat Raphael Warnock beats Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Democrat Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoffs for the U.S. Senate, AP projected early Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's a massive, high-dollar win that brings Democrats one step closer to controlling the Senate. Democrat Jon Ossoff's bid against former Sen. David Perdue is still too early to call, per AP. Both Ossoff and Warnock need to win in order for Democrats to gain a potent 50-50 split in the Senate.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Trump implosion

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority.

Driving the news: Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared victor over Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of the twin Georgia runoffs at 2 a.m., and will become the Southern state's first Black senator. Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to beat former Sen. David Perdue in the other runoff, with most of the outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds.

