Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Georgia TV ad rates skyrocket ahead of January runoffs

Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock (left) and Jon Ossoff hold a drive-in rally yesterday in Conyers, Ga. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Ad rates in Savannah, Georgia have soared nearly 20 times ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs, AP reports, and Atlanta's WSB — the state's most influential television station — is charging candidates $18,000 for an ad that cost $8,000 in July.

Why it matters: The outcome of the two races will determine control of the Senate, so millions of dollars in political spending is pouring into Georgia. The cost of the twin contests could approach $500 million.

  • Already, $329 million in advertising has been spent or reserved in the state since Election Day, according to data from the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

Go deeper

Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia governor declines Trump's request to help overturn election result

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back on Saturday after President Trump pressed him to help overturn the state's election results.

Driving the news: Trump asked the Republican governor over the phone Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in Georgia, per the Washington Post. Kemp refused.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenMargaret Talev
2 hours ago - Health

America's vaccine trust crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

An alarming number of Americans say they'd reject a COVID-19 vaccine, posing a risk to the country's ability to achieve widespread immunity.

Why it matters: Vaccine adoption is a matter of trust, and trust in most institutions is at generational lows. Anthony Fauci has said 70-75% of Americans will need to vaccinate to get the country on the road to normality.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Vaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID-19 deaths by end of January.
  2. Politics: Fauci says he accepted Biden's offer to be chief medical adviser "on the spot" — The recovery needs rocket fuel.
  3. States: Southern California, San Joaquin Valley face new stay-at-home order New Mexico to allow hospitals to ration coronavirus medical care.
  4. Vaccine: Americans increasingly say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19 — What vaccine trials still need to do.
  5. World: Russia begins distributing its coronavirus vaccine in Moscow UN warns "2021 is literally going to be catastrophic"
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow