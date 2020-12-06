Georgia TV ad rates skyrocket ahead of January runoffs

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock (left) and Jon Ossoff hold a drive-in rally yesterday in Conyers, Ga. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
Ad rates in Savannah, Georgia have soared nearly 20 times ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs, AP reports, and Atlanta's WSB — the state's most influential television station — is charging candidates $18,000 for an ad that cost $8,000 in July.
Why it matters: The outcome of the two races will determine control of the Senate, so millions of dollars in political spending is pouring into Georgia. The cost of the twin contests could approach $500 million.
- Already, $329 million in advertising has been spent or reserved in the state since Election Day, according to data from the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.