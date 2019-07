Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night after fracturing 4 ribs in a fall in his apartment, his spokesperson said.

Details: His spokesperson Amanda Maddox said in a statement he was being treated in George Washington University Hospital. "He is in pain, but resting and doing well," she said. "Senator Isakson looks forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians."