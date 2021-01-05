The Georgia Senate runoff races are among the most expensive Senate races in history, according to advertising spend figures from Ad Impact.

The big picture: Collectively, nearly $500 million worth of ads targeting Georgia voters has been spent in two months.

Data: Ad Impact; Chart: Axios Visuals

Overall, 9 of the top 10 highest-spending advertising Senate races were in the 2020 election cycle.

Republicans have outspent Democrats by more than $50 million across both races, thanks in part to large amounts of spending from outside groups.

Spending from American Crossroads, the Senate Leadership Fund and the Peachtree PAC, a group affiliated with the Senate Leadership Fund, has helped to widen the GOP's spend lead, according to the data from Ad Impact. In total, those three groups have poured more than $110 million into the runoff races.

The bottom line: For Georgia residents, the barrage of political ads on television for the past two months has been overwhelming.

Due to prolonged advertising blackouts on Facebook and Google, a vast majority of the advertising in the Georgia Senate runoffs races has been spent on local broadcast TV.

