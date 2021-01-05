Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Nearly $500 million spent on ads for Georgia Senate races

The Georgia Senate runoff races are among the most expensive Senate races in history, according to advertising spend figures from Ad Impact.

The big picture: Collectively, nearly $500 million worth of ads targeting Georgia voters has been spent in two months.

Data: Ad Impact; Chart: Axios Visuals
  • Overall, 9 of the top 10 highest-spending advertising Senate races were in the 2020 election cycle.

Republicans have outspent Democrats by more than $50 million across both races, thanks in part to large amounts of spending from outside groups. 

  • Spending from American Crossroads, the Senate Leadership Fund and the Peachtree PAC, a group affiliated with the Senate Leadership Fund, has helped to widen the GOP's spend lead, according to the data from Ad Impact. In total, those three groups have poured more than $110 million into the runoff races.

The bottom line: For Georgia residents, the barrage of political ads on television for the past two months has been overwhelming.

  • Due to prolonged advertising blackouts on Facebook and Google, a vast majority of the advertising in the Georgia Senate runoffs races has been spent on local broadcast TV. 

Go deeper: The battle for the Senate has triggered unprecedented fundraising

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

2020 Senate fights spark breathtaking fundraising totals

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate has triggered unprecedented fundraising at the congressional level, with one Democratic candidate out-raising Al Gore in his presidential race just 20 years ago.

By the numbers: The top 10 Senate fundraisers in 2020 brought in more than double the money raised by the top 10 campaigns in 2018, raking in over $1 billion collectively, according to data filed with the Federal Election Commission by Dec. 24.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

What to expect from the new Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wields the Speaker's gavel on Jan. 3. Photo: Erin Scott/pool/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats plan to reintroduce nine of their most-favored bills during the 117th Congress that began today, but how far the legislation gets will hinge on the outcome of the Georgia Senate races later this week.

Why it matters: Today was filled with pomp and circumstance, including Nancy Pelosi winning another term as House speaker after some recently COVID-positive members came into the chamber to vote in her favor. But whether Republicans maintain the Senate or Democrats win a narrow majority will determine if she and President-elect Joe Biden can enact their agendas.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New Republican poll shows statistical tie in Georgia

A banner for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler hangs from an old Army truck in Madison, Ga., on Saturday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic and Republican Senate candidates in Georgia are in a statistical tie heading into Tuesday's pair of runoff elections, according to a new poll conducted for a Republican super PAC.

Why it matters: In both elections, Democrats pulled ahead in early voting, putting pressure on Republicans to increase their turnout on Election Day to catch up. The tie poll suggests a jump ball in the races between Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

