Data: Black voters propelled Democrats' Georgia victory

Data: Georgia Secretary of State; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden owes his upcoming Senate majority to game-changing turnout Tuesday by African American voters across Georgia, according to Axios’ analysis of state election data.

The big picture: Turnout in runoff elections usually pales in comparison to general elections. This time, in every Georgia county, the number of votes cast Tuesday was at least 80% of the turnout in November. In Randolph County, which is 62% Black, turnout was 96%.

By the numbers: Half of the top-10 highest-turnout counties compared to November were majority Black counties. At least a third of the population was Black in seven of those counties.

  • Trump held a last-minute rally for the Republican incumbents in Whitfield County, which is majority white. It ended up seeing just 86% of its November turnout — on the lower end, compared to other counties.

What they're saying: The Cook Political Report's David Wasserman told Axios the biggest tipoff about how Tuesday night would end was turnout in the outlying counties of Atlanta, plus some rural counties where the Black church is central to political organizing,

  • The other factor: "[David] Perdue and [Kelly] Loeffler’s embrace of Trump and Trump’s subsequent questioning of and attacks on the elections in Georgia."

Ursula Perano
Updated Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrat Raphael Warnock beats Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Democrat Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoffs for the U.S. Senate, AP projected early Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's a massive, high-dollar win that brings Democrats one step closer to controlling the Senate. Democrat Jon Ossoff's bid against former Sen. David Perdue is still too early to call, per AP. Both Ossoff and Warnock need to win in order for Democrats to gain a potent 50-50 split in the Senate.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The Trump implosion

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority.

Driving the news: Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared victor over Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of the twin Georgia runoffs at 2 a.m., and will become the Southern state's first Black senator. Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to beat former Sen. David Perdue in the other runoff, with most of the outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds.

Ursula Perano
Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Jon Ossoff wins Georgia runoff, clinching Democratic control of Senate

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Democrat Jon Ossoff has defeated former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in Georgia's runoff race for the U.S. Senate, AP projected Wednesday.

Why it matters: The projected victory came hours after Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler and officially secures Democratic control of the Senate. The 50-50 split means that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote after Jan. 20.

