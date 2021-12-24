2 Georgia poll workers sue Giuliani and OANN over election claims

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

2 Georgia poll workers sue Giuliani and OANN over election claims

Rebecca Falconer

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in New York City in June. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Two Georgia election workers allege in a defamation lawsuit filed Thursday that conservative network One America News Network and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani falsely claimed they committed ballot fraud over the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Ruby Freeman and daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss allege in the suit first obtained by Politico that the baseless public claims "led to an immediate onslaught of violent and racist threats and harassment" that left them "afraid to live normal lives."

  • The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., says that Freeman followed FBI advice and left her home for two months due to a group of Trump supporters surrounding her home after the conspiracy theories spread.

Details: The lawsuit names OANN president Charles Herring, its founder Robert Herring and network reporter Chanel Rion.

  • "On multiple occasions, strangers camped out at Ms. Freeman's home and/or knocked on her door," the lawsuit states.
  • "When Ms. Freeman was not home or would not answer the door, these strangers would sometimes also harass her neighbors. Strangers were coming to her home so frequently that the local police agreed to add her address to their patrols in the area."

What they're saying: OANN CEO Robert Herring told Reuters his network had "done nothing wrong," adding that he was "laughing" at the lawsuit and "four or five others" filed against the company.

  • "Eventually, it will turn on them and go the other way," Herring said.
  • Representatives for Giuliani and OANN did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

The big picture: Freeman and Ross filed a similar lawsuit against far-right website The Gateway Pundit earlier this month.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
Dec 22, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Michael Flynn loses legal challenge against Jan. 6 committee

Michael Flynn. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday ruled against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's bid to block the Jan. 6 select committee from obtaining his phone records.

Why it matters: The ruling comes just a day after the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency filed a legal challenge against the House probe into the Capitol riot, requesting a temporary restraining order.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel dozens of holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have caused dozens of last-minute cancellations of Christmas Eve flights across the U.S.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruption, with United Airlines confirming to Axios that about 120 flights planned for Friday had been canceled across the network.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - Health

CDC shortens COVID isolation period for health care workers

Photo: Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC on Thursday shortened the recommended isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to seven days if they're asymptomatic.

Driving the news: The new guidance follows calls by health officials for the CDC to shorten its recommendation on isolation for fully vaccinated people who test positive due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!