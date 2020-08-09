52 mins ago - Health

Georgia high school reports 9 cases of coronavirus after viral photo

Six students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at North Paulding High School in Georgia, where a photo showing a hallway packed with maskless students went viral last week, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

Why it matters: The infections underscore the difficulty of reopening schools during the pandemic, which will require a rethinking of traditional routines in order to avoid outbreaks. The topic has become politically charged as President Trump pushes for schools to resume in-person classes in order to jump-start the economy.

The state of play: The North Paulding student who took the photo last week was briefly suspended by the school, which said she had violated its policy against filming students and posting to social media without their consent. The suspension was lifted on Friday amid national outcry, according to AJC.

  • The 15-year-old student, Hannah Watters, told the New York Times that she did not regret posting the photo: "My mom has always told me that she won’t get mad at us if we get in trouble as long as it’s ‘good trouble,’" she said, referencing the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.
  • Paulding County School District superintendent Brian Otott defended the school and claimed the photo was taken out of context, writing in a letter that students were only in the hallways briefly while switching classes. But he acknowledged: "There is no question that the photo does not look good.”

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the U.S. was nearing 5 million on Sunday morning, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden noted in an emailed statement that 5 million "is more than the entire population of Alabama — or of more than half the states in our union, for that matter," as he blamed President Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

Ursula Perano
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How back-to-school is playing out in the South as coronavirus rages on

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

K-12 students throughout the southern region of the U.S. are returning to school during the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in crowded halls, quarantines and chaos.

The big picture: Students across the country are gearing up to hit the books once again while managing social distancing and mask mandates. Districts and communities are taking a variety of approaches, some of which include hybrid online, at-home class models or schooling-from-home.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 8 hours ago - World

Brazil coronavirus death toll tops 100,000 and case numbers surpass 3 million

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro posted a photo of himself to Facebook congratulating his soccer team, Palmeiras, for winning the state title Saturday, moments after the health ministry confirmed the national COVID-19 death toll had surpassed 100,000.

Why it matters: Brazil is only the second country to confirm more than 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus. On Sunday morning, it became the second country to surpass 3 million cases, per Johns Hopkins. Only the U.S. has reported more. Bolsonaro has yet to address the milestones. He has previously tested positive for COVID-19 three times, but he's downplayed the impact of the virus, which has crippled Brazil's economy.

