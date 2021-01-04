Georgia election official counters Trump's fraud claims: "Do not self-suppress your own vote"

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting implementation manager, urged voters on Monday to participate in the state's high-stakes Senate runoff elections as President Trump continues to push unsubstantiated voter fraud claims that some Republicans fear will suppress turnout in the state.

Driving the news: Trump pressed Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, this weekend to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state. Trump argued that "a lot of people aren't going out to vote" in the runoffs, and "a lot of Republicans are going to vote negative, because they hate what you did to the president."

What he's saying: "If you're a Georgia voter, if you want your values reflected by your elected officials, I strongly beg and encourage you, go vote tomorrow. Do not let anybody discourage you. Do not self-suppress your own vote," Sterling said in a press conference that was largely focused on debunking many of the false claims pushed by Trump.

"Don't let anybody steal your vote that way. And that's what's happening. If you self-suppress, you're taking away your important voice from this election."

"We have certified this election, so there are no more votes to find."

Worth noting: Earlier on Monday, Raffensperger said that an Atlanta-area district attorney's office could investigate the Saturday phone call during which Trump suggested that the secretary of state could face legal trouble if he did not take action on his grievances and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.