Georgia election official counters Trump's fraud claims: "Do not self-suppress your own vote"

Gabriel Sterling speaks to the media on Nov. 5 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting implementation manager, urged voters on Monday to participate in the state's high-stakes Senate runoff elections as President Trump continues to push unsubstantiated voter fraud claims that some Republicans fear will suppress turnout in the state.

Driving the news: Trump pressed Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, this weekend to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state. Trump argued that "a lot of people aren't going out to vote" in the runoffs, and "a lot of Republicans are going to vote negative, because they hate what you did to the president."

What he's saying: "If you're a Georgia voter, if you want your values reflected by your elected officials, I strongly beg and encourage you, go vote tomorrow. Do not let anybody discourage you. Do not self-suppress your own vote," Sterling said in a press conference that was largely focused on debunking many of the false claims pushed by Trump.

  • "Don't let anybody steal your vote that way. And that's what's happening. If you self-suppress, you're taking away your important voice from this election."
  • "We have certified this election, so there are no more votes to find."

Worth noting: Earlier on Monday, Raffensperger said that an Atlanta-area district attorney's office could investigate the Saturday phone call during which Trump suggested that the secretary of state could face legal trouble if he did not take action on his grievances and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

  • Raffensperger specified that his own office is not likely to investigate the matter.

Orion Rummler
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

WaPo: Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes to overturn Biden win

President Trump walks to the Oval Office on Dec 31. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday tried to convince Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state — in an hourlong phone call obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Trump's personal appeal to Brad Raffensperger, which included suggesting that the secretary of state could face legal trouble if he did not take action on Trump's grievances, comes as several Senate Republicans plan to object to certifying election results in a last-ditch effort to support the president's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia secretary of state says Trump could face probe over taped election call

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that an Atlanta-area district attorney's office could investigate a phone call Saturday during which President Trump asked Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn President-elect Biden's victory in the state.

The big picture: Raffensperger said his own office is not likely to investigate the matter because Trump has also recently spoken with the office’s chief investigator, which may present a conflict of interest.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's powers backfire

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

President Trump’s caught-on-tape effort to bully the Georgia secretary of state shows that the powers Trump used to cajole his way to the top of business — and into the presidency — are now failing him in his White House final days.

Why it matters: “The clock is ticking," a longtime friend and Trump adviser told me. "The only thing that has made it sound more desperate is he knows that come Wednesday, it’s game over. The closer he gets to [Congress accepting the Electoral College vote], the more desperate he's getting.”

