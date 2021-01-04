Georgia secretary of state says Trump could face investigation over taped election phone call

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that an Atlanta-area district attorney's office could investigate a phone call Saturday during which President Trump asked Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn President-elect Biden's victory in the state.

The big picture: Raffensperger said his own office is not likely to investigate the matter because Trump has also recently spoken with the office’s chief investigator, which may present a conflict of interest.

“I understand that the Fulton County District Attorney wants to look at it. Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go,” Raffensperger said.

Between the lines: The Saturday call may have violated laws prohibiting federal interference into statewide elections, but lawyers have said such a charge would be difficult to pursue, The New York Times writes.

Georgia State Election Board member David Worley, who supports President-elect Biden, asked Raffensperger to open an investigation into the call, per the Times.

“I’m not a lawyer. All I know is that we’re going to follow the law, follow the process," Raffensperger said Monday when asked if he felt Trump broke the law. "Truth matters. And we’ve been fighting these rumors for the last two months.”

A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney's office did not immediately return a request for comment.