Georgia secretary of state says Trump could face investigation over taped election phone call

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that an Atlanta-area district attorney's office could investigate a phone call Saturday during which President Trump asked Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn President-elect Biden's victory in the state.

The big picture: Raffensperger said his own office is not likely to investigate the matter because Trump has also recently spoken with the office’s chief investigator, which may present a conflict of interest.

  • “I understand that the Fulton County District Attorney wants to look at it. Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go,” Raffensperger said.

Between the lines: The Saturday call may have violated laws prohibiting federal interference into statewide elections, but lawyers have said such a charge would be difficult to pursue, The New York Times writes.

  • Georgia State Election Board member David Worley, who supports President-elect Biden, asked Raffensperger to open an investigation into the call, per the Times.
  • “I’m not a lawyer. All I know is that we’re going to follow the law, follow the process," Raffensperger said Monday when asked if he felt Trump broke the law. "Truth matters. And we’ve been fighting these rumors for the last two months.”

A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WaPo: Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes to overturn Biden win

President Trump walks to the Oval Office on Dec 31. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday tried to convince Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state — in an hourlong phone call obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Trump's personal appeal to Brad Raffensperger, which included suggesting that the secretary of state could face legal trouble if he did not take action on Trump's grievances, comes as several Senate Republicans plan to object to certifying election results in a last-ditch effort to support the president's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Axios
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP congressman denounces Trump for "threats made" in Georgia call

A screenshot of Rep. Adam Kinzinger on CNN Sunday night. Photo: CNN

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is urging other Republicans to "speak out" after he denounced on CNN Sunday President Trump for his leaked phone call pressing Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to overturn Joe Biden's election win.

What they're saying: Kinzinger said he read the transcript of the call to Brad Raffensperger obtained by the Washington Post. "You see threats made, threatening in essence a crime. ... and then again just saying 'we want people to find the votes for us,' it's disgusting." Of the group of Republicans planning to oppose certifying state Electoral College votes Wednesday, he said no lawmaker could object with a "clean conscience."

  • The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's powers backfire

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

President Trump’s caught-on-tape effort to bully the Georgia secretary of state shows that the powers Trump used to cajole his way to the top of business — and into the presidency — are now failing him in his White House final days.

Why it matters: “The clock is ticking," a longtime friend and Trump adviser told me. "The only thing that has made it sound more desperate is he knows that come Wednesday, it’s game over. The closer he gets to [Congress accepting the Electoral College vote], the more desperate he's getting.”

