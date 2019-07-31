New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

George Soros sets up new super PAC for 2020 election

Financier and philanthropist George Soros attends the official opening of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture (ERIAC) at the German Foreign Ministry on June 8, 2017.
Financier and philanthropist George Soros. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

George Soros, the billionaire megadonor to the Democratic Party, is setting up a super PAC called Democracy PAC for spending operations for the 2020 election, a filing to the Federal Election Commission Wednesday shows.

The big picture: Soros has put $5.1 million into Democracy PAC so far, according to the filing. Other Soros family members may contribute to the super PAC, Politico reports, citing a person familiar with the group. His son Alexander Soros has emerged as a major Democratic donor in recent years.

