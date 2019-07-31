George Soros sets up new super PAC for 2020 election

George Soros, the billionaire megadonor to the Democratic Party, is setting up a super PAC called Democracy PAC for spending operations for the 2020 election, a filing to the Federal Election Commission Wednesday shows.

The big picture: Soros has put $5.1 million into Democracy PAC so far, according to the filing. Other Soros family members may contribute to the super PAC, Politico reports, citing a person familiar with the group. His son Alexander Soros has emerged as a major Democratic donor in recent years.

Go deeper: Why George Soros is a favorite target of the right