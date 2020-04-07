Updated 24 mins ago - World

Former Vatican treasurer George Pell's sexual abuse convictions overturned

Rebecca Falconer

Cardinal George Pell at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, in 2019. Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

George Pell, the former Vatican treasurer, has won his appeal and had his child sexual abuse convictions overturned by Australia's High Court.

Why it matters: The cardinal became last year the highest-ranking Catholic Church official to go to trial and be convicted for sex abuse. But the High Court's ruling means he can be immediately released from prison, where he was serving a six-year sentence.

The big picture: A jury found Pell guilty in 2018 of abusing two choirboys in the late 1990s. He has always maintained his innocence.

What they're saying: "The High Court found that the jury, acting rationally on the whole of the evidence, ought to have entertained a doubt as to the applicant's guilt," the full bench of seven judges stated in their judgment, issued on Tuesday morning local time.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

