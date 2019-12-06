N.C. GOP Rep. George Holding to retire in 2020 after district is redrawn

Rep. George Holding (R-N.C.) announced Friday that he will not seek re-election in 2020 after North Carolina's recently redrawn congressional maps placed him in a heavily Democratic district.

Why it matters: Holding's decision to leave Congress is one of the first major impacts of North Carolina's new maps, which still favor Republicans in eight out of the state's 13 congressional seats. He is the 21st House Republican to announce their retirement this cycle.

