Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired for excessive force against protesters

Police in Atlanta, Georgia on May 30. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Sunday that two Atlanta police officers have been fired after body cameras showed they used excessive force against two college students protesting the death of George Floyd, the AP reports.

The big picture: Thousands of Americans have been protesting police brutality and racism for six days, in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, EMT Breonna Taylor, jogger Ahmaud Arbery and countless other black Americans.

What they're saying: One student was released from police custody early on Sunday after the Georgia NAACP announced it was "working to secure the release of these two local college students who were ripped from a vehicle and tased tonight in Atlanta."

  • Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields, who made the decision to fire the officers alongside the mayor, called the body camera footage "really shocking to watch," per AP.

Teenager killed after shots fired at protesters in Detroit

Detroit police during protests on Friday night. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

A 19-year-old man was killed on Friday night after shots were fired into a crowd of demonstrators in downtown Detroit who were protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, per AP.

Details: The teenager was injured when shots were fired from an SUV about 11:30 p.m. and later died in hospital, reports MDN reports, which noted police were still looking for a suspect. Police said officers were not involved in the shooting, according to AP.

Amnesty International: U.S. police must end militarized response to protests

Washington State Police use tear gas to disperse a crowd in Seattle during a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Amnesty International issued a statement on Sunday morning calling for an end to militarized policing in several U.S. cities and the use of "excessive force" against demonstrators protesting police brutality.

Why it matters: The human rights group said police across the country were "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."

