Biden visits site of Delaware protests against police brutality

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday that he visited Wilmington, Delaware, to view the aftermath of the city's protests the previous night against the killing of George Floyd.

What he's saying: "We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us."

"The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose. And as President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington."

