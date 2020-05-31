14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden visits site of Delaware protests against police brutality

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday that he visited Wilmington, Delaware, to view the aftermath of the city's protests the previous night against the killing of George Floyd.

What he's saying: "We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us."

  • "The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose. And as President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington."

Rashaan Ayesh
May 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Target CEO responds to Minneapolis protests: "We are a community in pain"

A Target store in Minneapolis as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote, "we’ve vowed to face pain with purpose," in a statement released on Saturday regarding the Minneapolis protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The company closed two dozen stores in the Twin Cities area.

What he is saying: "We are a community in pain. That is not unique to the Twin Cities—it extends across America. The murder of George Floyd has unleashed the pent-up pain of years, as have the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. We say their names and hold a too-long list of others in our hearts."

Jonathan Swan
1 min ago - Politics & Policy

Inside Trump's antifa tweet

President Trump at Cape Canaveral on May 30. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

As recently as Saturday night, senior administration officials told me that the designation of a violent cohort of far-left activists, antifa, as a terrorist organization was not being seriously discussed at the White House. But that was Saturday.

Behind the scenes: The situation changed dramatically a few hours later, after prominent conservative allies of the president, such as his friend media commentator Dan Bongino, publicly urged a tough response against people associated with antifa (short for "anti-fascist").

Orion Rummler
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. enters 6th day of nationwide protests over George Floyd's killing

A protest in Philadelphia on May 31. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Protests continued across the country for the sixth day in a row on Sunday, as demonstrators called for justice in response to the deaths of George Floyd, EMT Breonna Taylor, jogger Ahmaud Arbery and countless other black Americans who have suffered at the hands of racism and police brutality.

What's happening: Protestors in D.C. broke one police barricade outside the White House on Sunday evening after reportedly demonstrating for several hours. The atmosphere was still largely peaceful as of 6pm ET.

