George Floyd's family files lawsuit against city of Minneapolis

Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

George Floyd's family has filed a federal wrongful-death suit against the city of Minneapolis and four former police officers charged in his killing, the Washington Post reports.

The state of play: The family is arguing that the officers involved in Floyd's death — which set off a wave of nationwide protests — infringed on his constitutional rights when they restrained him. They suit also alleges that the city of Minneapolis allowed a culture of excessive force and racism to fester.

Context: Floyd died in police custody after former officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.

Go deeper: Transcripts show George Floyd told police "I can't breathe" over 20 times

Ina Fried
Bitcoin scam hacks Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Bill Gates and others

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A number of prominent Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, appear to have been compromised Wednesday, posting messages tied to a cryptocurrency scam.

The big picture: One bitcoin wallet linked to the scam appears to have received the equivalent of over $100,000, according to CNBC.

Marisa Fernandez
Poll: 62% say Trump is hurting efforts to slow spread of coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

62% of registered voters say President Trump is hurting efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, compared to 31% who say he's helping, according to a Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday.

The big picture: 36% of Americans approve of Trump's overall job performance and 60% disapprove — his worst net approval rating since August 2017 and a six-point drop from June. The poll has Joe Biden with a 15% advantage nationally over Trump, widening his lead from last month by seven points.

Axios
Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Wednesday after being hospitalized Tuesday morning for a possible infection, according to the Supreme Court. "She is at home and doing well," a spokesperson said.

Why it matters: The 87-year-old liberal justice has battled health complications for years, including a cancer diagnosis that she beat in January of this year. In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized and received nonsurgical treatment for a gallbladder condition.

