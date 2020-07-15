George Floyd's family files lawsuit against city of Minneapolis

George Floyd's family has filed a federal wrongful-death suit against the city of Minneapolis and four former police officers charged in his killing, the Washington Post reports.

The state of play: The family is arguing that the officers involved in Floyd's death — which set off a wave of nationwide protests — infringed on his constitutional rights when they restrained him. They suit also alleges that the city of Minneapolis allowed a culture of excessive force and racism to fester.

Context: Floyd died in police custody after former officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.

Chauvin and the other officers involved have since been arrested.

Go deeper: Transcripts show George Floyd told police "I can't breathe" over 20 times