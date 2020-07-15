George Floyd's family files lawsuit against city of Minneapolis

Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
George Floyd's family has filed a federal wrongful-death suit against the city of Minneapolis and four former police officers charged in his killing, the Washington Post reports.
The state of play: The family is arguing that the officers involved in Floyd's death — which set off a wave of nationwide protests — infringed on his constitutional rights when they restrained him. They suit also alleges that the city of Minneapolis allowed a culture of excessive force and racism to fester.
Context: Floyd died in police custody after former officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.
- Chauvin and the other officers involved have since been arrested.
