CrossFit CEO resigns after controversial George Floyd tweet

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman stepped down on Tuesday following massive backlash against a tweet he made over the weekend that referenced George Floyd's killing.

Driving the news: Reebok, several top-tier athletes and multiple gyms across the country have since broke ties with CrossFit in response to Glassman's tweet and his comments in response to pressure to issue a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

Catch up quick: Glassman tweeted on Saturday, "FLOYD-19" in response to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation saying that discrimination and racism are crucial public health issues, apparently linking the coronavirus pandemic to Floyd's death.

In response to pressure from the CrossFit community to issue statements in support of Black Lives Matter, Glassman called an affiliate gym owner "delusional" via email, NPR reports.

Dave Castro, director of CrossFit Games, is taking over Glassman's role.

What he's saying: "On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members. Since I founded CrossFit 20 years ago, it has become the world’s largest network of gyms. All are aligned in offering an elegant solution to the vexing problem of chronic disease. Creating CrossFit and supporting its affiliates and legions of professional trainers has been a labor of love."

"Those who know me know that my sole issue is the chronic disease epidemic. I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates worldwide. I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardize.”

