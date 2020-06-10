1 hour ago - Economy & Business

CrossFit CEO resigns after controversial George Floyd tweet

CrossFit Apollo on May 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman stepped down on Tuesday following massive backlash against a tweet he made over the weekend that referenced George Floyd's killing.

Driving the news: Reebok, several top-tier athletes and multiple gyms across the country have since broke ties with CrossFit in response to Glassman's tweet and his comments in response to pressure to issue a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

Catch up quick: Glassman tweeted on Saturday, "FLOYD-19" in response to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation saying that discrimination and racism are crucial public health issues, apparently linking the coronavirus pandemic to Floyd's death.

  • In response to pressure from the CrossFit community to issue statements in support of Black Lives Matter, Glassman called an affiliate gym owner "delusional" via email, NPR reports.
  • Dave Castro, director of CrossFit Games, is taking over Glassman's role.

What he's saying: "On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members. Since I founded CrossFit 20 years ago, it has become the world’s largest network of gyms. All are aligned in offering an elegant solution to the vexing problem of chronic disease. Creating CrossFit and supporting its affiliates and legions of professional trainers has been a labor of love."

  • "Those who know me know that my sole issue is the chronic disease epidemic. I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates worldwide. I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardize.”

Go deeper: CrossFit faces mass exodus after CEO's controversial George Floyd tweet

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
14 hours ago - Sports

CrossFit faces mass exodus after CEO's controversial George Floyd tweet

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Multiple sponsors, affiliated gyms and athletes have abandoned CrossFit following a controversial tweet (and other comments) from company founder and CEO Greg Glassman about the death of George Floyd.

The backdrop: Founded in 2000, CrossFit has exploded in popularity as both a brand and a fitness regimen. Coaches become CrossFit-certified, gyms pay to be affiliated with the company and top-tier athletes compete annually in the CrossFit Games.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m.: ET: 7,185,573 — Total deaths: 408,954 — Total recoveries — 3,352,665Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m.: ET: 1,973,803 — Total deaths: 111,751 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Coronavirus is a "nightmare" and "isn't over yet."
  4. Business: Stir-crazy employees are ready to go back, but face a slow, complex reopening process — Women disproportionately take on housework while working from home.
  5. Congress: Sen. Josh Hawley requests civil rights probe into coronavirus church restrictions.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  7. 1 🏎 thing: NASCAR to allow fans at Alabama and Florida races.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the Senate GOP plan for police reform

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are crafting a package of police reforms that would make lynching a federal crime and threaten to cut federal grants if states don't force their police departments to report significantly more detail on officers' use of force, according to two sources familiar with the internal conversations.

Why this matters: Republicans have recognized that it's politically unsustainable to simply hammer a "law-and-order" message, and that they need to propose measures to respond to the national outcry for police reform after the killing of George Floyd.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow