CrossFit faces mass exodus after CEO's controversial George Floyd tweet

Multiple sponsors, affiliated gyms and athletes have abandoned CrossFit following a controversial tweet (and other comments) from company founder and CEO Greg Glassman about the death of George Floyd.

The backdrop: Founded in 2000, CrossFit has exploded in popularity as both a brand and a fitness regimen. Coaches become CrossFit-certified, gyms pay to be affiliated with the company and top-tier athletes compete annually in the CrossFit Games.

Driving the news:

  • Reebok said it will end its relationship with CrossFit when its contract is up at the end of this year, and another major sponsor, Rogue Fitness, is considering doing the same.
  • Multiple gyms across the country have removed "CrossFit" from their names, which also means they will stop paying the company affiliate fees.
  • Several top-tier athletes, including three-time defending CrossFit Games champion Tia-Clair Toomey, have spoken out and indicated that they might not participate in future competitions.

What's next: Many believe Glassman's remarks will lead to a split between the CrossFit brand and the fitness community that has long identified with its name.

"People are disassociating from the brand [but] they're not disassociating from the workout style. ... The sport is going to change. It's going to take on a different name. What that is, I don't think anybody knows yet."
— Gym owner C.J. Martin, via USA Today

The nerve center of the American news cycle

The fast-moving world of Twitter has become the nerve center of the American news cycle — as evidenced by record-breaking downloads and engagement for the service last week.

Why it matters: Twitter is our mediaverse's grand interface between journalism and social media. While news organizations play a central role in sharing links to their coverage on Twitter, much of the visual content shared in real time during breaking news events like protests is shared by everyday users.

Sports bettors may be a driving force behind the stock market surge

Professional investors have largely abandoned the stock market amid the coronavirus pandemic, but sports bettors and bored millennials have jumped into the retail stock trading market with both feet.

Why it matters: They may be a driving force pushing U.S. stocks to their recent highs — and potentially driving them further.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms fears for her 4 black children

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has an intensely personal interest in the protests over police brutality: She admitted to "Axios on HBO" that she doesn't feel she or her four black children are safe from the possibility of dying at the hands of the police.

Why it matters: In an emotional interview, she recounted her horror when she discovered that one of her sons had bought a cap gun — an act that reminded her of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old African American boy who was shot to death by a Cleveland police officer in 2014 who saw him playing with a toy gun in a park.

