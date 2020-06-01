1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis police chief to George Floyd's brother: "Mr. Floyd died in our hands"

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo responded to George Floyd's brother on CNN Sunday evening, in the family's first exchange with the police department since Floyd's killing.

What they're saying: Philonise Floyd asked Arradondo if he plans to arrest all officers involved in his brother's death. "Being silent, or not intervening, to me, you're complicit. So I don't see a level of distinction any different," he responded, adding that "Mr. Floyd died in our hands, and so I see that as being complicit." He noted charges would come through the county attorney office.

The big picture: The officer filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

  • Several other officers were also present during the encounter and did not intervene.

The other side: "They arrest guys every day. They have enough evidence to fire them, so they have enough evidence to arrest them," Philonise said in response to Arradondo.

  • "I don't know who he's talking to, but I need him to do it, because we all are listening."

Go deeper: U.S. enters 6th day of nationwide protests over George Floyd's killing

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Minnesota AG: Prosecution of officer in George Floyd case shouldn't be rushed

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison cautioned in an interview on "Fox News Sunday" that the case against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd, is "very early in the process" and that charges could be amended or added.

Why it matters: Chauvin was arrested last week and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, which implies that he did not intend to kill Floyd. Some protestors have demanded more severe charges, and Floyd's family has asked Ellison to serve as a special prosecutor in the case.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
May 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Teenager killed after shots fired at protesters in Detroit

Detroit police during protests on Friday night. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

A 19-year-old man was killed on Friday night after shots were fired into a crowd of demonstrators in downtown Detroit who were protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, per AP.

Details: The teenager was injured when shots were fired from an SUV about 11:30 p.m. and later died in hospital, reports MDN reports, which noted police were still looking for a suspect. Police said officers were not involved in the shooting, according to AP.

Go deeper: In photos: Protesters clash with police nationwide over George Floyd

Rashaan Ayesh
May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden issues late-night statement as American cities engulfed by violence

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden responded to the string of violent protests consuming the U.S. following the police killing of George Floyd, calling for protesters to stop the violence.

What he's saying: "Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow