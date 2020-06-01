Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo responded to George Floyd's brother on CNN Sunday evening, in the family's first exchange with the police department since Floyd's killing.

What they're saying: Philonise Floyd asked Arradondo if he plans to arrest all officers involved in his brother's death. "Being silent, or not intervening, to me, you're complicit. So I don't see a level of distinction any different," he responded, adding that "Mr. Floyd died in our hands, and so I see that as being complicit." He noted charges would come through the county attorney office.

The big picture: The officer filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Several other officers were also present during the encounter and did not intervene.

The other side: "They arrest guys every day. They have enough evidence to fire them, so they have enough evidence to arrest them," Philonise said in response to Arradondo.

"I don't know who he's talking to, but I need him to do it, because we all are listening."

