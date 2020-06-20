Graham says he plans to uphold Democratic veto power on influential U.S. attorney nomination

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Saturday that he plans to honor the committee's "blue-slip" rule for the Trump administration's move to nominate Jay Clayton as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Why it matters: Graham holding to this policy — in a clash over one of the highest profile districts in the country — would mean that Clayton's nomination would not be able to advance without approval from home-state Democratic senators, per the Washington Post.

, who has overseen high-profile investigations into President Trump's campaign and ex-associates, told reporters "I'm just here to do my job" while going to work on Saturday, per AP. Berman said in a statement late Friday that he has "no intentions of resigning" after the administration nominated Clayton, the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, to replace him. Berman said he will "step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate."

Details: A "blue slip" is an opinion written by a senator from the state where a federal judicial nominee lives.

What they're saying: “I have not been contacted by the administration..." Graham said in a statement on Saturday, referring to Clayton's nomination. "However, I know Mr. Clayton and believe him to be a fine man and accomplished lawyer."

issued a statement calling for Clayton to withdraw from the nomination: “Forty seven years ago, Elliott Richardson had the courage to say no to a gross abuse of presidential power. Jay Clayton has a similar choice today: He can allow himself to be used in the brazen Trump-Barr scheme to interfere in investigations by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, or he can stand up to this corruption, withdraw his name from consideration, and save his own reputation from overnight ruin." Schumer also called for the Justice Department inspector general to investigate why Berman's dismissal was ordered.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) tweeted on Saturday: "America is right to expect the worst of Bill Barr, who has repeatedly interfered in criminal investigations on Trump’s behalf. We have a hearing on this topic on Wednesday. We welcome Mr. Berman’s testimony and will invite him to testify."

, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted: "Barr must testify. While I was chairman of @senjudiciary we had an annual AG oversight hearing. Barr last testified May 1, 2019. That’s multiple scandals ago. Either we live in a democracy with a government accountable to the people, or we don’t." Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), the other New York senator who would have sway over Clayton's nomination, said in a statement: “I will not be complicit in helping President Trump and Attorney General Barr fire a U.S. attorney who is reportedly investigating corruption in this administration. Jay Clayton should withdraw his name from consideration immediately and remove himself from this sham.”

