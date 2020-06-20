41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr says Trump has fired U.S. attorney for Southern District of New York

Barr in the Cabinet Room on June 15. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has fired U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman at Attorney General Bill Barr's request, in response to Berman's refusal to resign, Barr announced in a letter on Saturday.

Driving the news: Trump told pool reporters while en route to Tulsa, Oklahoma that he was not involved in the decision to fire Berman, saying: "Well that's all up to the attorney general. Attorney General Barr is working on that. That's his department, not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general, so that's really up to him. I'm not involved."

  • Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton has been chosen as Berman's replacement. Berman told reporters earlier on Saturday, "I'm just here to do my job" while going to work, per AP.
  • Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Saturday that he plans to honor the veto power of Democratic New York senators over the administration's nomination of Clayton.

Why it matters: Berman has overseen a series of high-profile cases that worried and angered Trump and his inner circle, including probes into his campaign, former attorney Michael Cohen and hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

What he's saying: "I was surprised and quite disappointed by the press statement you released last night," Barr wrote in a letter to Berman. "As we discussed, I wanted the opportunity to choose a distinguished New York lawyer, Jay Clayton, to nominate as United States Attorney and was hoping for your cooperation to facilitate a smooth transition."

  • "When the Department of Justice advised the public of the President’s intent to nominate your successor, I had understood that we were in ongoing discussions concerning the possibility of your remaining in the Department or Administration in one of the other senior positions we discussed, including Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division and Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission."
  • "While we advised the public that you would leave the U.S. Attorney’s office
    in two weeks, I still hoped that your departure could be amicable."
  • "Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service. Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so."
  • "By operation of law, the Deputy United States Attorney, Audrey Strauss, will become the Acting United States Attorney, and I anticipate that she will serve in that capacity until a permanent successor is in place."

Read Barr's letter:

Trump nominates replacement for U.S. attorney for Southern District of N.Y.

Geoffrey Berman and William F. Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in October 2019. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said on Friday he would not be resigning, after Attorney General Bill Barr announced his replacement late Friday night.

Why it matters: Berman oversaw one of the highest profile districts in the country and many politically charged prosecutions, including those over President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen and investigations into hush money payments during the 2016 election.

U.S. attorney for Southern District of New York says he will not step down

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Image

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman released a statement late Friday night indicating he has "no intentions of resigning," and will "step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate."

Why it matters: Berman said he learned of his own departure when Attorney General Bill Barr put out a press release earlier Friday evening announcing Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton had been nominated for the position and that Berman would be "stepping down."

House Democrats subpoena two whistleblowers over allegations of DOJ politicization

Bill Barr. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) announced on Tuesday he has issued subpoenas for two Department of Justice whistleblowers as part of the committee's probe into alleged politicization of the agency under President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr.

Why it matters: One of the officials, Aaron Zelinsky, resigned from the team that was prosecuting Trump associate Roger Stone after Barr intervened to soften Stone's sentencing recommendation.

