Barr says Trump has fired U.S. attorney for Southern District of New York

President Trump has fired U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman at Attorney General Bill Barr's request, in response to Berman's refusal to resign, Barr announced in a letter on Saturday.

Driving the news: Trump told pool reporters while en route to Tulsa, Oklahoma that he was not involved in the decision to fire Berman, saying: "Well that's all up to the attorney general. Attorney General Barr is working on that. That's his department, not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general, so that's really up to him. I'm not involved."

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton has been chosen as Berman's replacement. Berman told reporters earlier on Saturday, "I'm just here to do my job" while going to work, per AP.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Saturday that he plans to honor the veto power of Democratic New York senators over the administration's nomination of Clayton.

Why it matters: Berman has overseen a series of high-profile cases that worried and angered Trump and his inner circle, including probes into his campaign, former attorney Michael Cohen and hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

What he's saying: "I was surprised and quite disappointed by the press statement you released last night," Barr wrote in a letter to Berman. "As we discussed, I wanted the opportunity to choose a distinguished New York lawyer, Jay Clayton, to nominate as United States Attorney and was hoping for your cooperation to facilitate a smooth transition."

"When the Department of Justice advised the public of the President’s intent to nominate your successor, I had understood that we were in ongoing discussions concerning the possibility of your remaining in the Department or Administration in one of the other senior positions we discussed, including Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division and Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission."

in two weeks, I still hoped that your departure could be amicable." "Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service. Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so."

"By operation of law, the Deputy United States Attorney, Audrey Strauss, will become the Acting United States Attorney, and I anticipate that she will serve in that capacity until a permanent successor is in place."

Read Barr's letter: