GM electrifies image

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: GM via AP

General Motors is changing its corporate logo and launching an electric vehicle marketing campaign to reshape its image as clean-vehicle company, AP auto writer Tom Krisher reports.

Why it matters: The campaign comes as stock market investors are enthralled with companies that make electric vehicles.

  • Tesla shares have skyrocketed more than 800% in the past year, and market value has passed $800 billion. GM's value is around $61 billion.
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

West Virginia state lawmaker resigns after storming U.S. Capitol during riot

Trump supporters take the steps on the east side of the US Capitol building. Photo: hay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Derrick Evans, the West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday's deadly siege, resigned from the state's House of Delegates on Saturday.

Why it matters: Evans, who faced calls to resign from those on both sides of aisle, has been charged in federal court with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Man photographed carrying Pelosi's lectern, prominent QAnon figure charged over deadly riot

A man identified as Adam Johnson carries the lectern of Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during Wednesday's deadly siege on the Capitol, as well as a man seen in pictures wearing a horned headdress and carrying a spear inside the Capitol have been arrested and charged, prosecutors announced Saturday.

The big picture: Dozens of people have been arrested and charged so far for their alleged involvement in the riot by supporters of President Trump. Authorities, who have asked for public assistance in identifying riot participants, are expected to continue making arrests in the coming days.

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during Capitol siege

Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A laptop was stolen from a conference room in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, a Pelosi aide said Friday.

Why it matters: The theft of the laptop, as well as another computer taken from Sen. Jeff Merkley's office during Wednesday's riot have raised cybersecurity concerns.

