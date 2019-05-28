It's been a year since Europe's strict new privacy law, known as GDPR, went into effect.
What's happening: Ireland, which is tasked with investigating potential violations by most of the U.S. tech giants, has launched 19 cross-border probes, including 11 against Facebook, according to the BBC.
- Twitter, LinkedIn and Google also face probes, per the BBC report.
- Here are some of the other actions taken by various European regulators.
Why it matters: Despite fears GDPR's rules would be either too onerous or not go far enough, the law is emerging as a model for privacy legislation elsewhere, including in the U.S.