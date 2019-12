Why it matters: The developments come after Netanyahu promised supporters that he'd "convince President Trump to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all settlements on the West Bank if he wins Thursday's primary to lead the Likud Party." per Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13, writing for Axios.

Details: The IDF said it used its air defense system, the Iron Dome, to intercept the Gazan rocket fired into southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, 7.5 miles from the coastal Palestinian enclave.

Israeli fighter jets and helicopters conducted multiple strikes against Hamas early Thursday local time, per AP, which notes "no casualties were reported as the sites have been empty."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

