California Gov. praises Trump's help on coronavirus crisis

Rashaan Ayesh

Gov. Gavin Newsom offered President Trump praise about the federal government's efforts in helping California combat the coronavirus pandemic.

What Newsom told CNN: "Every single direct request that [Trump] was capable of meeting, he has met. We have the USNS Mercy in California because of his direct intervention and support."

  • "I can only speak for myself but I have to be complimentary. Otherwise, I would simply be lying to you, misleading you, and that is a wonderful thing to be able to say."
  • "And I hope that continues but this has been a remarkable moment where we've at least been able to rise above that partisanship."

Newsom pointed specifically to Trump's support in getting the USNS Mercy, which docked in Los Angeles late in March.

  • California has more than 21,000 coronavirus cases and almost 600 deaths.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Global deaths surpass 100,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 102,000 people on Friday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Mike AllenAlayna Treene

GOP worries Trump has only weeks to sharpen coronavirus response

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republicans are increasingly concerned not only about President Trump’s daily briefings but also his broader plan to ease the nation out of the virus crisis and back to work. This concern is acute — and spreading. 

Why it matters: Trump can easily address the briefing worries by doing fewer, but the lackluster bounce-back planning is what worries Republicans most. 

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Cases exceed 500,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Surgeon General Jerome Adams disagreed Friday that the federal government's 30-day campaign will provide enough time for all Americans to resume their work and lifestyles.

Where it stands: President Trump has been increasingly frustrated with the pandemic's impact on the economy and pushed for a May 1 reopening. Government projections show lifting social distancing restrictions after just 30 days will lead to a dramatic infection spike this summer and death tolls would rival doing nothing, the New York Times reports.

