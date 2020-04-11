California Gov. praises Trump's help on coronavirus crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom offered President Trump praise about the federal government's efforts in helping California combat the coronavirus pandemic.

What Newsom told CNN: "Every single direct request that [Trump] was capable of meeting, he has met. We have the USNS Mercy in California because of his direct intervention and support."

"I can only speak for myself but I have to be complimentary. Otherwise, I would simply be lying to you, misleading you, and that is a wonderful thing to be able to say."

"And I hope that continues but this has been a remarkable moment where we've at least been able to rise above that partisanship."

Newsom pointed specifically to Trump's support in getting the USNS Mercy, which docked in Los Angeles late in March.

California has more than 21,000 coronavirus cases and almost 600 deaths.

