Confirmed coronavirus cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge

California saw a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases of 2,603 on Wednesday as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) reported that the state has conducted 100,000 tests over the course of three days.

The big picture: The number of daily tests is at half the capacity Newsom said he wants as California moves ahead with plans to reopen retail businesses, like clothing and bookstores, for curbside service on Friday. Some beaches are also reopening soon with proper public health precautions.

By the numbers: California has averaged about 30,000 coronavirus tests per day in May, causing positive confirmed cases to jump to 58,000. More than 800,000 people in total have been tested. California is building a cohort of 10,000 contact tracers to help track down and isolate more positive cases.

About 2,400 people have died from the virus, including 95 in the last 24 hours.

A new website — covid19.ca.gov — will provide testing locations based on zip code, Newsom said.

Worth noting: Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday allowing employees in all sectors to become eligible for workers' compensation, stating that he is concerned sick people are not being honest with their employers in order to continue working.

Go deeper: Contact tracing is the next big hurdle in the push to reopen cities