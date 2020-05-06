2 hours ago - Health

Confirmed coronavirus cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California saw a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases of 2,603 on Wednesday as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) reported that the state has conducted 100,000 tests over the course of three days.

The big picture: The number of daily tests is at half the capacity Newsom said he wants as California moves ahead with plans to reopen retail businesses, like clothing and bookstores, for curbside service on Friday. Some beaches are also reopening soon with proper public health precautions.

By the numbers: California has averaged about 30,000 coronavirus tests per day in May, causing positive confirmed cases to jump to 58,000. More than 800,000 people in total have been tested. California is building a cohort of 10,000 contact tracers to help track down and isolate more positive cases.

  • About 2,400 people have died from the virus, including 95 in the last 24 hours.
  • A new website — covid19.ca.gov — will provide testing locations based on zip code, Newsom said.

Worth noting: Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday allowing employees in all sectors to become eligible for workers' compensation, stating that he is concerned sick people are not being honest with their employers in order to continue working.

Trump vetoes resolution to curb war powers against Iran

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday vetoed a war powers resolution that would have curbed his ability to direct military action against Iran without Congress' authorization.

Why it matters: The bipartisan measure came after Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, bringing the two nations to the brink of war.

No, insurance doesn't cover that

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Irate business owners are finding out the hard way that their insurance policies don't cover coronavirus — and they're suing.

Why it matters: No matter how big a premium a company might pay for business interruption insurance, most policies only cover physical damage to a property, not the loss of use of a hotel, restaurant or other building from a stubborn new virus.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,724,688 — Total deaths: 260,938 — Total recoveries — 1,226,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,216,739 — Total deaths: 72,233 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll, contradicting experts who believe it is too low.
  4. States: Confirmed cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge Cuomo says coronavirus increasing nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  5. Business: Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit consumers — Automakers to resume production.
  6. World: Coronavirus layoffs hit African tech sector The U.S. is at odds with its allies over the origins of the coronavirus — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

