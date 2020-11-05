Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Democrat Gary Peters wins Senate re-election in Michigan

Sen. Gary Peters campaigns at a drive-in rally with Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on Oct. 31. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrat Sen. Gary Peters has won re-election in Michigan against Republican businessman and veteran John James, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a crucial win for Democrats, who have seen their chances of flipping the Senate fade away after failing to defeat vulnerable Republicans in Maine, Iowa, Montana and other states.

  • The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, threw $4.6 million behind James' campaign over Halloween.
  • The Senate race was one of the most expensive in Michigan history, local outlet MLive reports.

The big picture: Joe Biden is also projected to defeat President Trump in Michigan, a key pickup that substantially narrows Trump's path to 270 electoral votes.

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Go deeper: Follow along with Axios' live election coverage

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: 4 in 10 voters name the pandemic as their top concern — Biden's pandemic response would face intense resistance.
  2. Health: U.S. exceeds 100k daily cases for first time since pandemic began — Air pollution connected to higher COVID-19 death rates
  3. World: Italy imposes regional lockdown as infections spike — Restrictions grow across Europe as case count mounts.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory with wins in Michigan, Wisconsin

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bush v. Gore II looks unlikely

President Trump holds results in the East Room early today. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

With Joe Biden closing in on 270 electoral votes, the Trump campaign filed a flurry of ballot-related lawsuits that legal experts say are unlikely to produce a Bush v. Gore sequel.

The state of play: Biden will win Wisconsin and Michigan, the AP projected. Biden can clear 270 electoral votes by hanging on in Nevada and Arizona — or winning Pennsylvania.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow