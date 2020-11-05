Democrat Gary Peters wins Senate re-election in Michigan

Democrat Sen. Gary Peters has won re-election in Michigan against Republican businessman and veteran John James, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a crucial win for Democrats, who have seen their chances of flipping the Senate fade away after failing to defeat vulnerable Republicans in Maine, Iowa, Montana and other states.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, threw $4.6 million behind James' campaign over Halloween.

The Senate race was one of the most expensive in Michigan history, local outlet MLive reports.

The big picture: Joe Biden is also projected to defeat President Trump in Michigan, a key pickup that substantially narrows Trump's path to 270 electoral votes.

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

