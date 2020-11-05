Democrat Gary Peters wins Senate re-election in Michigan

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Sen. Gary Peters campaigns at a drive-in rally with Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on Oct. 31. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Democrat Sen. Gary Peters has won re-election in Michigan against Republican businessman and veteran John James, AP projects.
Why it matters: It's a crucial win for Democrats, who have seen their chances of flipping the Senate fade away after failing to defeat vulnerable Republicans in Maine, Iowa, Montana and other states.
- The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, threw $4.6 million behind James' campaign over Halloween.
- The Senate race was one of the most expensive in Michigan history, local outlet MLive reports.
The big picture: Joe Biden is also projected to defeat President Trump in Michigan, a key pickup that substantially narrows Trump's path to 270 electoral votes.