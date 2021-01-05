Former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn joins IBM as vice chairman

Gary Cohn, the former top economic adviser to President Trump and former president of Goldman Sachs, tweeted Tuesday that he is joining IBM as vice chairman.

The big picture: Cohn, a Democrat, was considered one of the most powerful "globalists" in Trump's West Wing. He disagreed with Trump on just about every issue besides tax cuts and resigned in 2018 after a struggle inside the White House over tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Between the lines: Cohn will report to IBM's chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, who a spokesperson said has sought to "re-make" the company with a focus on revenue, hybrid cloud technology and AI since taking over in April. Cohn will remain co-chairman of his special purpose acquisition company, Cohn Robbins Holding Corp.

What they're saying: "I am honored to be joining IBM as Vice Chairman. IBM is one the world’s most important companies, providing technology that helps organizations be agile and resilient in unpredictable times," Cohn tweeted.

