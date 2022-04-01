Garland: DOJ won't cave to political pressure in Jan. 6 probe
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday said he would not give in to pressure to expedite charges stemming from the Jan. 6 investigation in the House.
Driving the news: Democrats are pushing Garland to charge Trump loyalists who have refused to cooperate with subpoenas issued by the House Select Committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.
What he's saying: “The only pressure I feel, and the only pressure that our line prosecutors feel, is to do the right thing," Garland said during a press conference at the Justice Department. "That means we follow the facts and the law, wherever they may lead."
The big picture: On Monday a federal judge ordered Trump ally John Eastman to turn over a trove of documents to the House select committee leading the Jan. 6 investigation and in his ruling said Trump "corruptly attempted to obstruct" the Joint Session of Congress.
- The select committee also recommended House contempt votes against former Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro for their refusal to comply with subpoenas.
- Adam Schiff (D-Calif) pressed Garland to move quickly regarding the committee recommendation, adding, "We're trying to prevent another Jan. 6," Schiff said. "We feel a sense of urgency and we hope the department does also."
- Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said the Justice Department "must act swiftly," adding: "Attorney General Garland, do your job so that we can do ours."
Reality check: President Joe Biden told reporters, Monday, however that he wouldn't seek to influence the Attorney General or lawmakers on the matter.
- "I told you I would not tell the Justice Department what position to take or not take, and I’m not going to instruct the Congress, either," Biden said.