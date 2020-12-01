Israel headed for early elections as Gantz-Netanyahu coalition falls apart

Israel's governing coalition is falling apart, setting the stage for the fourth election in two years.

Driving the news: Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced tonight that his Blue and White party would vote in favor of dissolving parliament on Wednesday because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — Gantz's political rival turned coalition partner — was refusing to pass a budget and reneging on their power-sharing deal.

“Netanyahu promised no tricks and a responsible management of the COVID-19 crisis. ... He didn’t lie to me — he lied to you. He lead on the Israeli people."

— Benny Gantz

Why it matters: Wednesday's vote is only a preliminary step, but it will set an almost irreversible course towards early elections next March.

State of play: The government needs to pass its 2020 budget by Dec. 23 to survive, but Gantz is insisting that Netanyahu also agree to pass the 2021 budget by then.

That would make it legally impossible for Netanyahu to back out of the coalition agreement under which Gantz is to rotate in as prime minister on Nov. 17, 2021.

Between the lines: When that agreement was announced last April, many analysts doubted that Netanyahu would ever willingly give up the prime minister's post.

What they're saying: Gantz said he joined the power-sharing government due to the COVID-19 crisis and had no illusions about Netanyahu, whom he called “a serial promise-breaker."

He accused Netanyahu of worrying only about his political survival and about saving himself from the corruption trial that is set resume in two months.

Gantz added that if the elections take place, he will try to form a broad government that does not include Netanyahu.

Netanyahu released a video several minutes before Gantz’s press conference. He stressed a desire for unity, and urged Gantz not to vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset.

What’s next: Gantz did leave a small opening by saying the early elections can still be prevented if Netanyahu brings the 2021 budget up for a vote in the cabinet in the next three weeks and guaranties it will pass the Knesset soon thereafter.

Netanyahu is unlikely to take those steps, as he has no desire to follow through on the rotation deal.

Polls also show Netanyahu's right-wing bloc far ahead in a potential election match-up.

The bottom line: It will take a miracle to prevent an early election.

