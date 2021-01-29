Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Making sense of the GameStop circus

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's probably fair to say that Thursday was one of the crazier days in the history of financial news.

What happened: Robinhood, which has become synonymous with retail trading and the parabolic rise of stocks like GameStop and Tesla, shut down the ability of its users to buy (but not to sell) some of the platform's most popular names.

  • Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade (owned by Schwab), Interactive Brokers and E*Trade (owned by Morgan Stanley) also put restrictions on the high flying stocks.
  • Those brokerages managed to avoid most of the public's ire.

Where it stands: Robinhood became the top storyline throughout financial media, and even became a trending topic on Twitter as disgruntled users, politicians, washed-up rappers and others accused the company of bowing to hedge fund pressure, turning against its retail clients and conspiring with regulators to stick it to the little guy.

Driving the news: Robinhood said in a note to its customers that they would be able to make "limited buys" of stocks like GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry starting today.

  • The note did not specify what those limitations would be or why it had blocked customers from buying them in the first place, except to say that the company has "many financial requirements, including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits."
  • Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev similarly avoided providing any specifics in a late-night interview with CNBC in which he admitted the firm drew down credit lines and restricted buying to protect its financial position, but denied the company faced any liquidity problems.

Behind the scenes: The company quietly raised an additional $1 billion from existing investors, the New York Times reported this morning.

On the other side: Schwab sent a tweet at 5:17pm ET asserting that it had not "halted trading in ANY stocks today. We adjusted margin requirements to ensure clients had sufficient assets to pay for stock purchases and restricted certain exotic strategies usually employed by the most advanced traders."

  • Interactive Brokers allowed buying to continue but put restrictions on options trading and raised margin requirements on the select group of stocks.
  • IB chairman Thomas Peterffy said in an interview with CNBC that the company was "concerned about the ability of the market and the clearing systems, through the onslaught of orders, to continue to provide liquidity. And we are concerned about the financial viability of intermediaries and the clearing houses.”
  • E*Trade said it "chose to limit client activity in these names late in the trading day in order to ensure that we could continue to serve our broader client base" and said it expected "to resume normal trading operations tomorrow."

What's next: The incoming chairs of the House Committee on Financial Services, Rep. Maxine Waters, and the Senate Banking Committee, Sen. Sherrod Brown, announced they would be holding hearings on "the current state of the stock market," while providing no details on what the hearings would be about, who would be questioned or what the hearings would be designed to achieve.

Go deeper: The unprecedented stock market craziness, in one chart

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
Updated 17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Senate panel to hold hearing after high-flying Reddit stocks cause Wall Street chaos

Major trading platforms including Robinhood, TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers are restricting — or cutting off entirely — trading on high-flying stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

The latest: Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Thursday that he plans to hold a hearing on "the current state of the stock market" in response to this week's volatility.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood has a stacked policy team — and it's going to need it

Photo Illustration: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The stock-trading app Robinhood has an arsenal of political power brokers it can deploy on its behalf as it faces congressional inquiries over its role in an internet-fueled market manipulation frenzy.

Why it matters: The populist, discount trading platform is going to need that firepower because its decision to suspend trading of stock in GameStop and a number of other companies on Thursday has sparked criticism and promised inquiries from both sides of the aisle.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 28, 2021 - Economy & Business

How GameStop exposed the market

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Retail traders have found a cheat code for the stock market, and barring some major action from regulatory authorities or a massive turn in their favored companies, they're going to keep using it to score "tendies" and turn Wall Street on its head.

What's happening: The share prices of companies like GameStop are rocketing higher, based largely on the social media organizing of a 3-million strong group of Redditors who are eagerly piling into companies that big hedge funds are short selling, or betting will fall in price.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow