Game developers not interested in NFTs, survey finds

NFTs remain a contentious topic for developers, according to the State of the Game Industry survey, with a majority claiming their companies aren't interested at all.

The details: The survey states that 72% of respondents related to cryptocurrency and 70% of respondents related to NFTs have no interest in either.

"The current implementation of both technologies is still very limited, with 1% of respondents saying that their studio already uses either."

The big picture: Big names like Ubisoft and Square Enix have shown interest in the NFT wave, alongside veteran developers Will Wright and Peter Molyneux.

But the interest among developers themselves is far more scattered, and the general reaction from the video game community is poor.

What they're saying: One developer said that they currently work at an NFT company and plan to quit: “Burn 'em to the ground. Ban everyone involved in them.”