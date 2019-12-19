Future of sending Europeans' data to U.S. murky after EU legal opinion

An adviser to Europe's highest court told its judges Thursday to uphold the contractual terms that Facebook and other companies rely on to transfer billions of dollars worth of data on Europeans. But he said regulators should still force companies to halt transfers under certain circumstances and raised questions about a key U.S.-EU agreement on data flows, adding to the uncertainty surrounding a transatlantic disconnect over online privacy rights.

The European Commission-backed model agreements that companies use to protect users' privacy in data transfers are "valid," but companies and regulators must stop the transfer if there is a conflict between the privacy protections Europeans have and the laws of the country receiving the data, wrote European Court of Justice advocate general Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe in an advisory opinion, a non-binding recommendation that the court follows the vast majority of the time.

Why it matters: A final ruling in line with the opinion that the contracts are valid could reassure U.S. companies. But Saugmandsgaard Øe leaves the door open to European regulators blocking data transfers because they think U.S. surveillance practices conflict with EU privacy standards. And if the court picks up questions he raised around the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield and finds it invalid, there would be major repercussions for the thousands of companies that rely on it to freely transfer data ranging from payroll information to European customer records.