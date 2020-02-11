FTC reviewing a decade of Big Tech acquisitions

The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday it is investigating acquisitions made by Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet/Google from 2010 on.

Why it matters: As pressure mounts to regulate Big Tech companies as monopolies, the FTC is one of two arms of the federal government empowered to enforce antitrust law, along with the Justice Department.

Driving the news: The FTC is probing prior acquisitions that were not previously reported to antitrust authorities to learn whether large tech companies are buying up small potential competitors in an anticompetitive manner, the agency said in a release.