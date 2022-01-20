Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

First look: Frontline Dems seek cover with bipartisan police bill

Alayna Treene

Rep. Josh Gottheimer. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Moderate Frontline Democrats facing tough reelection fights are teaming up with House Republicans on a bill that would effectively help fund the police, according to a copy of the bill text obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: One of Republicans' core and most effective campaign attacks to date is their messaging around progressive rhetoric to "defund the police." Moderate Democrats have long tried to dodge that narrative, acknowledging its political peril despite their support for broader police reform.

What they're saying: "You need to invest, not defund," Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) told Axios. He's leading the coalition that sponsors the bill.

  • Asked if this was a push to specifically "fund" the police, Gottheimer replied, "Correct. If you want you want more safety, ... you can't get there if you just cut, cut, cut."
  • "Instead of doing nothing, isn't it much better to get something significant done?" he said. "I think we've proven with this that we can get bipartisan support."

Details: The “Invest to Protect Act" is designed to pump fresh resources into police departments with fewer than 200 officers — which accounts for the majority of departments nationally.

  • The meat of the language is focused on areas of agreement emerging from previous police reform negotiations.

Provisions include:

  • Investing in officer safety, de-escalation and domestic violence response training.
  • Allocating resources for body cameras — specifically funding for data storage and data security.
  • Supplying grants for small departments to recruit new officers.
  • Providing retention bonuses and investment for officers pursuing graduate degrees in public health, social work and mental health.
  • Providing critical resources for departments to provide mental health resources for their officers.

Be smart: It's unclear how much support this bill will get — particularly in the Senate where the 50-50 party split has stalled most other legislation.

  • But the degree of bipartisan backing is something that's been encouraging not only to the members who've already signed on but to leadership, Gottheimer said.

Key players: The bill's original cosponsors include:

  • 21 Democrats: Reps. Gottheimer; Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.); Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.); Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.); Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.); Chris Pappas (D-N.H.); Dean Phillips (D-Minn.); Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.); Ed Case (D-Hawaii); Elaine Luria (D-Va.); Jim Costa (D-Calif.); Jared Golden (D-Maine); Tom O'Halleran (D-Ariz.); Anthony Delgado (D-N.Y.); Cindy Axne (D-Iowa); Angie Craig (D-Minn.); Sanford Bishop Jr. (D-Ga.); Filemon Vela (D-Texas); Susie Lee (D-Nev.); Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) and Val Demings (D-Fla.) — former chief of the Orlando Police Department.
  • 17 Republicans: Reps. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) — former sheriff of Duval County; Don Bacon (R-Neb.); Fred Upton (R-Mich.); Steve Chabot (R-Ohio); Tom Reed (R-N.Y.); David Valadao (R-Calif.); Markwayne Mullin (R-Ohio); Peter Meijer (R-Mich.); Jason Smith (R-Mo.); Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.); John Katko (R-N.Y.); Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.); Dave Joyce (R-Ohio); Jaime Herrera-Beutler (R-Wash.); Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.); Dan Meuser (R-Penn.); and Bryan Steil (R-Wis.).
  • The bipartisan bill is also endorsed by the National Fraternal Order of Police, National Association of Police Organizations, National Sheriff's Association and the National Troopers Coalition.

Read the bill:

Go deeper

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)
19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation threatens Latinos' buying power

Expand chart
Data: Hispanic Index of Consumer Sentiment; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Latinos in the U.S. are less optimistic about the economy than they were a year ago as inflation threatens to cut into their buying power.

Why it matters: Latinos have been economic growth drivers for the past decade, opening new businesses at faster rates than other groups and increasing their homeownership rates. The group's overall output would make them the seventh-largest GDP in the world if they were a country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
49 mins ago - Health

Omicron pushes COVID deaths toward 2,000 per day

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The U.S. Omicron wave may be peaking, but now COVID deaths are climbing as cases continue to soar in most of the country.

The big picture: Omicron's stranglehold in the U.S. started about a month ago. Its death toll — while almost certain to be smaller than previous waves of the pandemic — is only now starting to take hold, and deaths will likely continue to rise for several weeks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emily Peck
49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tax season nightmare ahead for understaffed IRS

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The IRS will start accepting 2021 tax returns in less than a week, and the filing delays and administrative headaches to come might eclipse last year — which was “one of the worst filing seasons," according to an independent advocacy agency within the IRS.

Why it matters: For taxpayers, especially with complex or paper filings, this means headaches, delayed refunds, and mistakes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow