Fresno, California, mass shooting: What we know so far

Police in Fresno, California, said at least four people were killed and six others wounded in a backyard shooting on Sunday evening, local news outlets first reported. "No suspect is in custody," AP reports.
Details: Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said in an initial briefing that the suspect had entered the property in the city that's southeast of Sacramento and opened fire during a football watch party about 6 p.m. Deputy Chief Michael Reid later told reporters that three died at the home, where "at least 35 people" were present.
- The fourth victim died at Community Regional Medical Center, he said.
- The victims were "Asian males" aged 25 to 35 years old, according to Reid.
Go deeper: America's 22 deadliest modern mass shootings
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.