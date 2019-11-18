Fresno, California, mass shooting: What we know so far

Police in Fresno, California, said at least four people were killed and six others wounded in a backyard shooting on Sunday evening, local news outlets first reported. "No suspect is in custody," AP reports.

Details: Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said in an initial briefing that the suspect had entered the property in the city that's southeast of Sacramento and opened fire during a football watch party about 6 p.m. Deputy Chief Michael Reid later told reporters that three died at the home, where "at least 35 people" were present.

The fourth victim died at Community Regional Medical Center, he said.

The victims were "Asian males" aged 25 to 35 years old, according to Reid.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.