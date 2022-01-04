Free press crackdowns intensify in Hong Kong

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Free press crackdowns intensify in Hong Kong

Axios

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Independent media is struggling to survive in Hong Kong, as the Chinese Communist Party looks to tighten its grip on pro-democracy voices.

Why it matters: Hong Kong's media environment, once among the freest in Asia, is growing gradually more similar to that of mainland China.

Driving the news: Citizen News, an independent outlet in Hong Kong, said it will close Tuesday, fearing the safety of its staff in light of new media crackdowns by mainland officials.

  • The move comes days after Stand News, another pro-democracy news site in the region, shut down following a national security raid that resulted in the arrests of seven journalists.
  • "These arrests and the shutdowns of Stand and Citizen are shocking and troubling, yet another blow to Hong Kong," said Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong and former editor-in-chief of the South China Morning Post.

Be smart: Mainland officials began to systematically stifle the free press last year, shortly after passing a sweeping national security law in 2020 that dramatically reduces personal freedoms.

  • One of the biggest targets was Next Digital, a media company founded by press tycoon Jimmy Lai, which shut down in response to the new Chinese Communist Party restrictions last year.
  • Lai, who was one of the most vocal pro-democracy voices in Hong Kong for years, was sentenced to 14 months in prison last year and now faces a new sedition charge from Chinese officials.

Be smart: So far, the crackdown is focused on Chinese language publications and Hong Kong-based publications that aren't part of a larger international news outlet.

  • No English language-only publications have been shut down, either in Hong Kong or internationally.

The big picture: Today, journalists in Hong Kong face serious penalties for speaking out. Eight Hong Kong media figures, including Lai, were jailed for their work last year, per the Committee to Protect Journalists.

  • The new laws put U.S. media companies in a tough position. Several Western outlets, including The New York Times, have been forced to move Hong Kong operations to neighboring regions like Seoul or Taiwan.

What to watch: The crackdown on Hong Kong stems from the same absolute intolerance for any dissent or criticism from Mainland China, and the desire for total control, that has resulted in ever-shrinking online space in China.

  • In November, Yahoo shut down its services in China, citing "the increasingly challenging business and legal environment" in the country.
  • In December, LinkedIn launched a new job boards app called "InJobs" that didn't include a content feed, after Axios reported that the company blocked the profiles of several U.S. journalists from its China-based platform, citing "prohibited content."

Bottom line: "No one except the quislings and enablers can kid themselves -- press freedom is dead in Hong Kong," said Clifford, who was also a former Next Digital board member.

Go deeper: Press freedoms crumble as authoritarianism spreads

Go deeper

Axios
23 hours ago - World

Independent Hong Kong news outlet closes amid crackdown on press freedoms

Citizen News chief editor Daisy Li and chief writer Chris Yeung at a press conference in Hong Kong on Jan. 3. Photo: Bertha Wang/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong's Citizen News, an independent online news outlet, announced Sunday it will close days after a separate pro-democracy media outlet was shuttered last week, according to AP.

Why it matters: Citizen News is now at least the third Hong Kong news outlet to close in a matter of months as China tightens its grip on the once semi-autonomous city by cracking down on rights and freedoms previously enjoyed by those living there.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
12 hours ago - World

China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher

Testing in Xi'an. Photo: VCG via Getty

In New York City, 85,476 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. In Xi’an, which has a larger population, that number was 122. But it’s the central Chinese city that’s currently living under the world’s strictest lockdown.

Why it matters: The Chinese government is going to drastic lengths to maintain its “zero COVID” policy even with more contagious variants like Omicron emerging and the rest of the world largely learning to live with the virus — including countries like Australia and New Zealand that had previously tried to keep all cases out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Jan 2, 2022 - World

Media watchdog: 45 journalists were killed in 2021

Photographers pay homage to Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui on July 20, 2021, after the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer was killed covering fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban. Photo: Prakash Mathema/AFP via Getty Images

A total of 45 journalists and media staffers were killed while doing their jobs in 2021, according to a new report by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

Why it matters: The figure is a significant decrease from 2020, when 65 journalists were killed, and in fact is among the lowest death tolls the IFJ said it has ever recorded.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow