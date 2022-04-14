Fox News says it didn't authorize Truth Social account

Just days after a verified account for Fox News appeared on former President Trump's social media app, Truth Social, a Fox News spokesperson says the network has nothing to do with the account.

Why it matters: Investors clearly would have viewed Fox News' participation as a boon for the struggling app.

Shares of the blank-check company taking Truth Social public spiked on Tuesday afternoon, after an Axios reporter tweeted about the mere existence of the verified account.

That tweet, which has since been deleted, was prompted not only by the verification symbol on a Truth Social account bearing Fox News' name and logo, but also by a message from Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes that read: "Great to have RSS feed for @FoxNews now LIVE here on TRUTH! This adds to @OAN and @NewsMax."

Screenshots from Truth Social, taken on April 13.

But the Fox News spokesperson tells Axios, "We aren't on Truth Social."

Be smart: As Axios previously reported, real-looking accounts for numerous big media and sports brands —including Fox Sports, TMZ, NFL, NASA and NASCAR — have existed on Truth Social for months, and often are promoted to new users. But none are verified, instead including a small "BOT" disclaimer on their accounts.