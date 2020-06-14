1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Fox News removes altered images from Seattle protest

This photo taken on June 10 in Seattle's "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" was used in a Fox News combination image that did not note that it was a mash-up. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Fox News removed on Saturday digitally altered and misleading photos from its website that were used to illustrate Black Lives Matter protests in Seattle after the Seattle Times reported on the image publications.

Why it matters: There was no disclosure that two images on the Seattle protests were altered, nor that a third photo was taken in another state when they were published on Friday. (Fox News now states on three articles on its site that it "regrets these errors.")

  • National Press Photographers Association executive director Akili Ramsess told the Seattle Times to publish misleading photos with no note was "completely egregious."
  • "It's one thing for their opinion hosts to state whatever opinion they have, but for their online news platform, they have to follow the ethical norms of any news organization," Ramsess told said of Fox News.

The big picture: A key focus of Fox News' Friday articles was on the Seattle area that has been known as the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" since police there abandoned the East Precinct building during the protests. "In recent days, the zone has featured speeches, music and a screening of a film on the criminal justice system," the New York Times notes.

  • One combination image Fox News used to illustrate the pieces was taken over several days by different photographers, with "a Getty Images photo of an armed man, who had been at the protest zone June 10" spliced with "other images from May 30 of smashed windows in downtown Seattle," the Seattle Times noted.
  • The gunman photo appeared in another altered image, giving the impression that he's standing at a sign declaring 'You are now entering Free Cap Hill.'
  • One photo Fox News published for a period on Friday featured a demonstrator running past a burning vehicle for an article on the Seattle protests, headlined "CRAZY TOWN." However, the photo was taken in St Paul, Minnesota.

What they're saying: When Axios contacted Fox News for comment, a spokesperson responded by pointing to three Fox News articles articles on the Seattle protest zone that now include an editor's note:

"A FoxNews.com home page photo collage which originally accompanied this story included multiple scenes from Seattle’s 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ and of wreckage following recent riots. The collage did not clearly delineate between these images, and has since been replaced. In addition, a recent slideshow depicting scenes from Seattle mistakenly included a picture from St. Paul. Fox News regrets these errors."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 7,551,747 — Total deaths: 429,062 — Total recoveries — 3,679,534Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 2,069,207 — Total deaths: 115,270 — Total recoveries: 556,606 — Total tested: 23,040,304Map.
  3. States: Ousted Florida health dept. data scientist creates coronavirus trackerNew York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: Russia doubles death toll after scrutiny from WHOIndia reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Education: Dozens of Catholic schools shutter due to the pandemic and many more are expected to follow.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Atlanta police chief resigns after black man is shot by police

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields in Atlanta GA. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields has offered her immediate resignation, one day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began its review into the death of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old, black Atlanta resident, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters on Saturday.

The big picture: Shields' sudden resignation in the midst of a fledgling investigation comes as police departments across the country face scrutiny into use of force and oversight in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pepper spray was used on White House protesters, Secret Service says

Law enforcement run towards protesters near Lafayette Park ahead of President Trump's trip to St. John's Church on June 1. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Secret Service on Saturday retracted its initial statement that no one in the agency used tear gas or pepper spray to forcibly clear peaceful protesters before President Trump's photo-op at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church last week.

The big picture: Backlash against the photo-op — and how it was made possible — was swift and widespread, with Republican senators, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and ex-Secretary of Defense James Mattis denouncing the event.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow