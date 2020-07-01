41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fox News surges over broadcast networks in prime time

Screenshot: Fox News

Fox News Channel was the most-watched network in prime time, counting both broadcast and cable, for three out of four weeks in June, AP's David Bauder writes.

Why it matters: Before this month, that had never happened. Ever. June is traditionally a slow month for broadcast television, with the schedule crammed with reruns and game shows. And it has been a busy news stretch.

The star power of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson in the conservative firmament lifted Fox to heights it had never reached.

  • Each host had four shows among Nielsen's top 20 last week, led by Hannity's Thursday night interview with President Trump.

ABC's "World News Tonight" with David Muir averaged more viewers last week than any prime-time show on television, Nielsen said.

  • "World News Tonight" led the evening newscasts with an average of 8.9 million viewers, NBC's "Nightly News" had 7.5 million and the "CBS Evening News" had 5.3 million.

Margaret Talev
1 hour ago - Science

Trump vs. Biden: Senility becomes 2020 flashpoint

Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Senility is becoming an overt line of attack for the first time in a modern U.S. presidential campaign.

Why it matters: As Americans live longer and work later into life and there's more awareness about the science of aging, we're also seeing politicians test the boundaries of electability. Biden is 77; Trump, now 74, already is the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency.

Alayna TreeneDion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The big divide over the next stimulus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As lawmakers turn their attention to another coronavirus stimulus package, Republicans and Democrats each say they’ve learned many lessons from the $2 trillion CARES Act. The problem is, they can’t agree on what those lessons were.

Why it matters: With just an 11-day window in late July to act, and without the market free-fall of March to motivate them, Congress may choke on a compromise package that many economists see as necessary to keep the economy upright.

Hans Nichols
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The numbers behind the jobs numbers don't look so hot

Reproduced from Homebase; Chart: Axios Visuals

Some private data the White House closely monitors has been pointing to an economic recovery that’s plateauing — and that could bolster the case for more stimulus this summer.

Driving the news: June's unemployment rate will be released tomorrow morning, but the official jobs numbers are practically dated the moment they flash on financial terminals. The White House watches other private data to get an earlier sense of what's happening — and that data suggests the recovery may be cooling off.

