Fox News surges over broadcast networks in prime time

Fox News Channel was the most-watched network in prime time, counting both broadcast and cable, for three out of four weeks in June, AP's David Bauder writes.

Why it matters: Before this month, that had never happened. Ever. June is traditionally a slow month for broadcast television, with the schedule crammed with reruns and game shows. And it has been a busy news stretch.

The star power of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson in the conservative firmament lifted Fox to heights it had never reached.

Each host had four shows among Nielsen's top 20 last week, led by Hannity's Thursday night interview with President Trump.

ABC's "World News Tonight" with David Muir averaged more viewers last week than any prime-time show on television, Nielsen said.

"World News Tonight" led the evening newscasts with an average of 8.9 million viewers, NBC's "Nightly News" had 7.5 million and the "CBS Evening News" had 5.3 million.

