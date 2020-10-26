Fox News President Jay Wallace and anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are among those recommended to get tested and quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19, the New York Times first reported and Axios can confirm.

The big picture: The Fox News contingent, which also included "The Five" show hosts Juan Williams and Dana Perino, were on a charter flight from Nashville to New York following Thursday's presidential debate with a person who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The anchors who were affected are expected to host their shows from home for the time being," the New York Times reports.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to confirm any details of the exposure to Axios, "given the need to keep private health information confidential."

Of note: "Network personnel have been serious about taking precautionary measures like wearing masks and avoiding proximity to one another, both in the studios and on the road for major events like the debates," network employees told the NYT.