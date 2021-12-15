Texts Mark Meadows turned over: Graphic: January 6th Committee

Two Fox News prime-time hosts tore into the House's 1/6 investigative committee last night as they spoke about their own texts during the siege.

Driving the news: Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham's texts had been turned over to the committee by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The hosts spoke 24 hours after committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney read the texts aloud during a hearing on holding Meadows in contempt.

Last night, Hannity and Ingraham both played tape of themselves on 1/6 as they condemned violence.

Ingraham said: "The more they talk about January 6th, the stronger Trump and the GOP are becoming in the polls."

The House voted 222-208 late last night to hold Meadows, a former House member, in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 1/6 committee.

Only two Republicans — Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — joined Democrats in voting for the resolution.

Graphic: AP

⚡ Reality check: An AP review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

President Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president.

