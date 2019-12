Details: In a statement, Fox billed the show as a "hard news hour" and said the name of the show will be called "Bill Hemmer Reports."

"As a journalist, I am extremely grateful for this opportunity. 2020 will undoubtedly be a year of great significance," Hemmer said in a statement. "Leading our breaking news division with a signature hour has enormous value to me, personally, and to our audience."

Hemmer currently co-hosts "America's Newsroom," Fox News' three-hour morning news show. He has been with the network since 2005 and was an anchor with CNN prior to joining Fox.

The big picture: Hemmer's hiring is mostly being lauded as a well-deserved promotion, especially by colleagues at Fox News who have been congratulating him on Twitter.

Yes, but: Mediaite, which broke the story of Hemmer's promotion, noted that Hemmer may not take as much of a contrarian take towards the Trump administration as his predecessor Smith, who had a reputation for being a fair anchor and straight news reporter.

Smith reportedly exited the network in response to tension between the news and opinion divisions at Fox News.

